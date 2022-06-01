Japan's Panasonic sees global car output improving this business year

June 1 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp 6752.T said on Wednesday it expected global car production to recover this fiscal year, but that the two-year long chip shortage will continue.

The Japanese conglomerate, which makes batteries for Tesla Inc TSLA.O, said last month it expected no growth in profits this business year, due to component shortages caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rising material costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

