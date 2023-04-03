Japan's Pan Pacific plans to produce 309,000 T copper in H1

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper plans to produce 309,000 tonnes of refined copper in the first half of the 2023/24 financial year, flat from a year earlier, Japan's biggest supplier of the metal said on Monday.

The country's first half falls between April and September.

PPC is 67.8% owned by JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, and 32.2% held by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd 5706.T. PPC outsources smelting & refining operations to their parents' plants.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the second half and actual production in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper in tonnes):

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

Copper

309,000

291,100

309,100

