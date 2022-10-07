Japan's Pan Pacific plans 18.9% increase in second-half copper output

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper plans to produce 303,300 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 18.9% from a year earlier, Japan's biggest supplier of the metal said on Friday.

The country's second half runs between October and March.

The sharp rise comes after an equipment glitch at the Saganoseki smelter in southwestern Japan during the previous second half, a company spokesperson said.

The Tamano smelter in western Japan plans to conduce scheduled maintenance from mid-October to mid-November, he added.

PPC is 67.8% owned by JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, with 32.2% held by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd 5706.T. PPC outsources smelting & refining operations to their parents' plants.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half and actual production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year that ended on March 31.

(Copper in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Copper

303,300

309,300

255,100

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )

