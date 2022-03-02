Japan's Pan Pacific International says to accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine

Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific International 7532.T, formerly Don Quijote Holdings, said on Thursday it will accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The company said in a statement it will accept 100 Ukrainian families approved by the Japanese government to enter Japan as refugees, and provide financial support and job opportunities.

