Japan's Pan Pacific International says to accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific International 7532.T, formerly Don Quijote Holdings, said on Thursday it will accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The company said in a statement it will accept 100 Ukrainian families approved by the Japanese government to enter Japan as refugees, and provide financial support and job opportunities.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.