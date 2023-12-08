Japan's Outsourcing to conduct management buyout with Bain

Updates with announcement by Outsourcing

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Outsourcing 2427.Tsaid on Friday the company plans to go private by launching a management buyout with Bain Capital.

The company's founder Haruhiko Doi will team up with Bain to buy out all the company shares in a tender offer that could be worth more than 200 billion yen in size ($1.39 billion).

Outsourcing, whose business includes dispatching personnel within Japan and overseas, will be delisted if the tender offer is successful.

($1 = 144.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.