Japan's OSE to list CME Group Petroleum Index Futures on Sept. 21

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Osaka Exchange Inc (OSE) said on Monday it will list CME Group Petroleum Index Futures on Sept. 21.

The future contract's underlying index is the CME Group Petroleum Index, which is linked to WTI futures prices, a leading indicator of global crude oil prices.

The listing will add crude oil-related commodities to OSE's product lineup for the first time.

Transactions will be denominated in Japanese yen and will be cash-settled without physical delivery, to help investors, particularly individuals, to invest relatively easily in global crude oil market trends, the exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Evans)

