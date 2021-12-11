Japan's Orix to sell software business to KKR for over $2 bln -Nikkei

US Markets
Japanese financial services group Orix Corp has decided to sell software business Yayoi Co to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc for about 240 billion yen ($2.12 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Orix bought Yayoi for over 80 billion yen in 2014.

($1 = 113.3800 yen)

