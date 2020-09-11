World Markets

Japan's Orix to invest $980 mln in Indian renewables firm Greenko

Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Orix Corp 8591.T said on Friday it would invest about $980 million in Indian renewable energy firm Greenko Energy Holdings, taking a stake of more than 20% within this year.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Clarke)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

