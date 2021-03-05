Commodities

Japan's Onward to sell Jil Sander to luxury group OTB

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Japanese apparel group Onward Holdings is selling its Jil Sander brand to OTB, the Italian luxury conglomerate that also owns labels such as Maison Margiela and Marni.

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese apparel group Onward Holdings 8016.T is selling its Jil Sander brand to OTB, the Italian luxury conglomerate that also owns labels such as Maison Margiela and Marni.

Onward, which depends heavily on sales at Japanese department stores and has struggled with pandemic-related store closures and weak consumer spending, said it aimed to shore up its finances by exiting the unprofitable Jil Sander business.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by David Goodman )

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular