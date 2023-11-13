Japan's October aluminium stocks fell 2% m/m -Marubeni

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 2% to 341,300 metric tons as of end-October, from 348,300 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.