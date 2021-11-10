Japan's Oct wholesale inflation spikes more than expected

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices surged 8.0% in October from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations and accelerating from the previous month in a sign supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were eroding corporate margins.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was bigger than a median market forecast for a 7.0% increase and followed a revised 6.4% annual increase in September, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

An index gauging yen-based wholesale import prices jumped 38.0% in October from a year earlier, faster than a revised 32.2% gain in September, in a sign recent yen declines were pushing up already high raw material costs for companies.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 2.2% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Hit by a weaker yen, a slim majority of Japanese firms plan to pass on or have passed on climbing commodity costs to customers, a Reuters poll showed, a sign that inflationary pressures may be increasing in the world's third-biggest economy.

