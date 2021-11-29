Japan's Oct output rises for first time in 4 months as supply constraints ease

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's industrial output rose in October for the first time in four months, but the slower-than-expected pace underscored the lingering impact of global supply chain disruptions.

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose in October for the first time in four months, but the slower-than-expected pace underscored the lingering impact of global supply chain disruptions.

The data suggested Japan's tepid recovery from the impact of the pandemic may last a while longer due to ongoing risks such as supply snags, global commodity inflation and a slowdown in Chinese economy.

Factory output grew 1.1% from the previous month in October, government data showed on Wednesday, marking the first increase since June. It compared with a 1.8% gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and followed a 5.4% decline in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to jump 9.0% in November, followed by a 2.1% gain in December.

Separate data on Tuesday showed Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.7% in October, down from the previous month, while an index gauging job availability fell to 1.15 from 1.16 in September.

After a contraction in July-September, the world's third-largest economy is expected to rebound in the current quarter thanks to uptick in consumption partly due to the lifting of the pandemic-induced state of emergency curbs.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters