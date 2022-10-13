Japan's Oct-Dec crude steel output may fall 6.8% from a year ago -METI

Japan's crude steel output in the October-December quarter is forecast to fall 6.8% from a year earlier to 22.55 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday.

Demand for steel products, including those for export, is forecast to decline 3.8% to 20.65 million tonnes in the October-December period versus a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 10.8% to 6.20 million tonnes, the ministry said.

