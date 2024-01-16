News & Insights

Japan's NYK halts vessel transits in Red Sea

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2024 — 05:03 am EST

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Yusen , the country's biggest shipper by sales, on Tuesday suspended navigation through the Red Sea for all the vessels it operates, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The company, also known as NYK Line, has also instructed its vessels navigating near the Red Sea to wait in safe waters and is considering route changes, the spokesperson said.

It is the latest operator to cease traversing the key shipping corridor following an advisory from the Combined Maritime Forces to stay clear of the region after the launch of U.S. and British air strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @NatalieGrover;)) Keywords: SHIPPING YEMEN/NYK

