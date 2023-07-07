News & Insights

Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 07, 2023 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tonnes of radioactive water.

On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan's plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.

The Japanese regulator's certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

