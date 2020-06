TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will develop a renewable energy business with its own electricity grid and is likely to invest over 1 trillion yen ($9.3 billion) by fiscal 2030, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

