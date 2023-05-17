Japan's NTT, JERA to jointly buy GPI for $2.2 bln - Nikkei

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9432.T and JERA are poised to jointly buy Green Power Investment for about 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The deal would be one of Japan's largest deals for renewable energy companies, the Nikkei reported.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

