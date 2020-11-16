Japan's NTT completes tender offer for NTT Docomo

Adds deal size

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) 9432.T said on Tuesday it has completed a tender offer for its wireless carrier business NTT Docomo Inc 9437.T raising its stake to 91.46% from 66.21% previously as part of a $40 billion deal.

NTT said it plans to buy out the remaining shareholders and delist Japan's largest telco in a deal that follows pressure from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cut prices.

