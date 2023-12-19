Japan's November aluminium stocks dip 3.3% m/m - Marubeni

Adds table
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 3.3% to 330,000 metric tons, as of end-November, from 341,300 metric tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in metric tons):
November 2023
October 2023
November-2022
Yokohama
141,300
144,800
161,700
Nagoya
169,900
177,000
196,900
Osaka
18,800
19,500
19,950
TOTAL
330,000
341,300
378,550
