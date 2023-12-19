News & Insights

Commodities

Japan's November aluminium stocks dip 3.3% m/m - Marubeni

December 19, 2023 — 12:58 am EST

Written by Brijesh Patel and Tina Parate for Reuters ->

Adds table

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 3.3% to 330,000 metric tons, as of end-November, from 341,300 metric tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in metric tons):

November 2023

October 2023

November-2022

Yokohama

141,300

144,800

161,700

Nagoya

169,900

177,000

196,900

Osaka

18,800

19,500

19,950

TOTAL

330,000

341,300

378,550

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.