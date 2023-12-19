Japan's November aluminium stocks dip 3.3% m/m - Marubeni

Adds table

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 3.3% to 330,000 metric tons, as of end-November, from 341,300 metric tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in metric tons):

November 2023 October 2023 November-2022 Yokohama 141,300 144,800 161,700 Nagoya 169,900 177,000 196,900 Osaka 18,800 19,500 19,950 TOTAL 330,000 341,300 378,550 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

