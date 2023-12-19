News & Insights

Japan's Nov exports fall for first time in three months

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

December 19, 2023 — 07:54 pm EST

(Recasts, adds detail, background)

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports in November fell for the first time in three months dragged down by China-bound chip shipments, underscoring worries that slowing overseas economies may deal another blow to the trade-reliant economy as domestic demand slows.

November exports fell 0.2% from the same month a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday. It was the first year-on-year decline in three months.

That compared with a 1.5% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.6% rise in October.

Weak exports are a source of concern for Japanese policymakers who are hoping that external demand could help counter weak domestic consumption.

Japan's economy contracted a faster-than-expected annualised 2.9% in the third quarter as capital expenditures and consumption -- key drivers of domestic demand -- slumped.

Exports to China put a drag on overall shipments including items such as chips, with food shipments falling 60% due in part to Beijing's ban on Japanese seafood and some other produce. China-bound food exports fell to 8.6 billion yen ($59.8 million) in November, the lowest amount since January.

Imports fell 11.9% in the year to November, versus the median estimate for an 8.6% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 776.9 billion yen ($5.40 billion), versus the median estimate for a 962.4 billion yen shortfall.

($1 = 143.8700 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jacqueline Wong) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

