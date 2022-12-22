Japan's Nov core consumer prices rise 3.7% year/year

December 22, 2022 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.7% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, matched a median market forecast for a 3.7% increase.

