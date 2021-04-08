Japan's Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss -sources

By Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nomura 8604.T has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said.

Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS VIAC.O unravelled.

Nomura, Credit Suisse CSGN.S and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

The loss incurred by Nomura has thrown Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank's risk management into question and attracted scrutiny from the country's regulators.

Nomura plans to disclose details related to the loss, which it disclosed in March, later this month, possibly on April 27, one of the sources told Reuters.

The bank has set up the team to look into the bank's risk management practices, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesman for Nomura declined to comment.

Japanese regulators are heightening scrutiny of high-risk trades by financial firms in the wake of Archegos.

The securities unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 8306.T also said last month its loss related to an unnamed U.S. client was estimated at around $270 million.

A source said the client was Archegos.

Credit Suisse in search of new map after losing way with Archegos

Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 bln hit on Archegos

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.