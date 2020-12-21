Japan's Nomura to end financial adviser positions, transfer 1,500 employees

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T will no longer employ financial advisers in its retail division and plans to relocate the more than 1,500 employees in the role to other jobs from April, the Japanese investment bank and brokerage told Reuters.

A spokesman for Nomura confirmed the restructuring after two sources told Reuters about it. The revamp comes as Nomura is in the midst of a turnaround progamme announced last year when it suffered its first annual loss in a decade.

Like Nomura's regular sales force, financial advisers sell stocks and bonds to retail investors, but their salary is weighted more towards commission than counterparts in sales. As a result, some high performing advisers earn more than Nomura branch managers, the sources said.

In their new jobs, the advisers will be moved to a regular salary from commission, the sources said. That has sparked some concern that high earners may leave the company, one of the sources said.

The Nomura spokesman said the reshuffling was not aimed at reducing costs, but at increasing customer satisfaction and declined to comment further.

Nomura introduced financial advisers in 1998, in a first for the domestic industry.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan and Himani Sarkar)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

