Japan's Nomura to bolster private investment business, CEO says

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Nomura Holdings Inc will beef up its private investment business including advising start-ups, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the firm surprised with its first loss in five quarters. [nL4N2CQ1K4]

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T will beef up its private investment business including advising start-ups, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the firm surprised with its first loss in five quarters.

CEO Kentaro Okuda, who took his post in April, also told an online briefing on investors' day that he aimed to more than double pretax income in the retail business over the next three years.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters