Japan's Nomura to bolster private investment business, CEO says

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T will beef up its private investment business including advising start-ups, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the firm surprised with its first loss in five quarters.

CEO Kentaro Okuda, who took his post in April, also told an online briefing on investors' day that he aimed to more than double pretax income in the retail business over the next three years.

