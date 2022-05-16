Japan's Nomura targets up to 90% jump in core pretax income in 3 years

Adds details from presentation

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Tuesday it is targetting an up to 90% jump in pretax income in three years as it plans to beef up digital and advisory services.

Setting out guidance in a mid-term presentation, Nomura said it would target annual pretax income of between 350 billion yen and 390 billion yen ($2.7 billion and $3.0 billion) for its three core divisions in the year to end-March 2025.

That compared to 205.2 billion yen it posted for the year ended in March 2022.

Nomura also said it will create a new digital asset company later this year that will allow institutional investors to trade products linked to cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens.

($1 = 128.9100 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing By Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

