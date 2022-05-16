Japan's Nomura targets FY2024/2025 core pretax income of 350 bln-390 bln yen

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Tuesday it will target annual pretax income of between 350 billion yen and 390 billion yen ($2.7 billion and $3.0 billion) for its three core divisions in the year to end-March 2025.

Nomura also said it will create a new digital asset company that will allow institutional investors to trade cryptocurrencies later this year.

