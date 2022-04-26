Japan's Nomura swings to Q4 net profit

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T said on Tuesday it returned to a fourth-quarter net profit as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank recovered from a $2.9 billion hit a year ago from the Archegos collapse.

Its January-March net profit came in at 30.96 billion yen ($242.08 million), versus a 155.4 billion yen loss a year earlier when it took a blow related to the collapse of its prime brokerage client Archegos Capital Management.

Net profit for the year ended March came in at 143 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 187.38 billion yen from eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 127.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

