Japan's Nomura secures final approvals for China securities JV

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings 8604.T said on Friday its majority-owned joint venture in China has been licenced by the regulator to operate brokerage, investment consulting, proprietary trading and asset management businesses.

"Through the new business, Nomura aims to leverage its global expertise to provide clients with diverse investment products and services for the Chinese market," the company said in a statement.

The Shanghai-based Nomura Orient International Securities is 51% owned by Nomura Holdings, 24.9% by Orient International (Holding), with Shanghai Huangpu Investment Holding (Group) owning the 24.1% stake, according to the company.

