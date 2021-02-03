Japan's Nomura reports 72% jump in Q3 profit on higher trading income

Q3 pretax profit for wholesale business 76.9 bln yen

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Wednesday a 72% increase in quarterly net profit, bolstered by a surge in sales at its newly restructured markets and investment banking business unit.

October-December profit came in at 98.4 billion yen ($937 million), up from 57.1 billion yen a year earlier.

Nomura's wholesale business unit has emerged as a key profit driver in recent quarters following an overhaul two years ago that included $1 billion in cost cuts and scaling back some of its lower growth, lower profitability business.

The segment, which consists of the global markets and investment banking arms, posted a pretax profit of 76.9 billion yen for the three months through December, compared with 43.2 billion yen a year ago.

Like its Western peers, Nomura experienced a jump in markets trading business during the December quarter, stemming from the high volatility caused by uncertainty around the U.S. elections and the release of coronavirus vaccines.

Its investment banking business also benefited from a rash of mergers and acquisitions, as well as emergency corporate fundraising by Japanese companies, including the country's biggest airline ANA Holdings.

