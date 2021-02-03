Commodities

Japan's Nomura reports 72% jump in Q3 profit

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Wednesday a 72% increase in quarterly net profit, bolstered by a surge in sales at its newly restructured markets and investment banking business unit.

October-December profit came in at 98.4 billion yen ($937.14 million), up from 57.1 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 105.0000 yen)

