Japan's Nomura Q4 net profit drops 76%

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Wednesday a 76% drop in quarterly net profit amid fears about a global banking crisis.

January-March profit came in at 7.4 billion yen ($55.37 million), down from 30.96 billion yen a year earlier.

Net profit for the year ended March came in at 92.8 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 136.26 billion yen from seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 133.6400 yen)

