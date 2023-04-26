News & Insights

Japan's Nomura Q4 net profit drops 76%

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

April 26, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Wednesday a 76% drop in quarterly net profit amid fears about a global banking crisis.

January-March profit came in at 7.4 billion yen ($55.37 million), down from 30.96 billion yen a year earlier.

Net profit for the year ended March came in at 92.8 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 136.26 billion yen from seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 133.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.