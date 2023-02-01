Japan's Nomura Q3 net profit rises 11%

February 01, 2023

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Wednesday an 11% rise in quarterly net profit as the partial sale of its affiliate's stake lifted otherwise weak earnings.

October-December profit came in at 66.9 billion yen ($513.51 million), up from 60.3 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 130.2800 yen)

