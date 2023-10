Japan's Nomura Q2 net profit doubles on solid domestic businesses

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Friday reported a doubling of quarterly net profit, driven by active financing deals and a strong stock market at home.

July-September profit came in at 35.2 billion yen ($234.51 million) versus 16.8 billion yen a year earlier, when a sharp downturn in global financial markets battered its asset management and investment banking businesses.

($1 = 150.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

