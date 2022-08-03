Japan's Nomura Q1 net profit slumps 96.5% on market headwinds

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Wednesday reported a 96.5% drop in first-quarter net profit as financial market turbulence battered investment banking and asset management businesses.

April-June profit came in at 1.696 billion yen ($12.73 million) versus 48.5 billion yen a year earlier. The result compared with the 22.59 billion yen average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 133.1900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

