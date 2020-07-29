Japan's Nomura Q1 net profit more than doubles

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled year-on-year.

April-June profit came in at 142.5 billion yen ($1.36 billion) versus 55.8 billion yen a year earlier. The results compared with the 80.3 billion yen average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 105.0400 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

