Japan's Nomura posts Q4 net loss of 34.5 bln yen

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Friday a fourth-quarter net loss of 34.5 billion yen ($324.22 million).

Net profit for the year ended March came in at 217 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 276 billion yen from five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1=106.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

