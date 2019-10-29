Japan's Nomura posts Q2 net profit of $1.3 bln, third straight quarterly profit

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings 8604.T posted on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of 138.6 billion yen ($1.27 billion), compared with a net loss in the same period a year ago.

It marks a third straight quarter of profit.

Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank announced a plan in April to cut more than $1 billion in costs from its wholesale business and shut some of its domestic retail branches.

($1 = 108.9700 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

