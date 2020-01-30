Japan's Nomura posts fourth straight quarterly profit

Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Thursday a 57.1 billion yen ($520.5 million) third-quarter net profit, marking a fourth straight quarterly profit.

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc , Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Thursday a 57.1 billion yen ($520.5 million) third-quarter net profit, marking a fourth straight quarterly profit. Nomura, which is in the midst of a management reshuffle, had recorded a 95.3 billion yen net loss in the same period last year, its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly a decade, due to a big write-off in its wholesale business. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: NOMURA HLDGS RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX)

