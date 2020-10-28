Japan's Nomura posts drop of 51% in Q2 profit

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, posted on Wednesday a drop of 51.2% in second-quarter net profit on the year.
July-September profit came in at 67.6 billion yen ($645.65 million), down from 138.6 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the 58.95 billion average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
($1=104.7000 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)
