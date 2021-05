TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T said on Tuesday it has completed unwinding of positions related to a U.S. client and will book a loss of about $600 million in the April-June quarter from it.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Takashi Umekawa, editing by Louise Heavens)

