Japan's No. 3 lender Mizuho names senior executive Kihara as next CEO

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T on Monday named senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive as Japan's No. 3 lender races to tackle long-running system failures and transform its corporate culture.

The appointment follows a series of system failures since last year that led the group's CEO, chairman and the head of the main banking unit to resign.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.