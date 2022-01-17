Japan's No. 3 lender Mizuho names senior executive Kihara as next CEO

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Mizuho Financial Group on Monday named senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive as Japan's No. 3 lender races to tackle long-running system failures and transform its corporate culture.

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T on Monday named senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive as Japan's No. 3 lender races to tackle long-running system failures and transform its corporate culture.

The appointment follows a series of system failures since last year that led the group's CEO, chairman and the head of the main banking unit to resign.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters