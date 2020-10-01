Japan's Nittetsu Mining expects steady second-half copper output

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd 1515.T expects to produce 24,775 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, steady compared to a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

The country's second half of the financial year runs from October to March.

Following are details of Nittetsu's output plan, with comparisons against actual first-half and second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Copper

24,775

24,776

24,775

