Japan's Nitori says to make counter bid for Shimachu

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co 9843.T said on Thursday it plans to launch a $2 billion counter bid for home improvement retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T.

Nitori said it would pay 5,500 yen per share for Shimachu, which had agreed to be bought by its bigger rival DCM Holdings Co 3050.T for $1.6 billion. Nitori's bid would value the deal at 214 billion yen ($2.04 billion).

Nitori is the latest Japanese company to propose a takeover without prior agreement of the target's management, a trend that is gathering pace as companies increasingly seek growth from mergers.

The move is also driven by a government push for better corporate governance, which puts management under pressure to give shareholders higher returns.

Last week, Nitori flagged a possible bid to buy Shimachu on the day an investment group backed by a prominent activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, revealed that it owned a stake of 8.38% in Shimachu, adding that DCM's offer might be cheap.

Shimachu shares closed Thursday at 5,060 yen, having risen 44% since DCM announced its bid on Oct. 2.

Nitori said its bid would be launched next month after it clears antitrust issues.

DCM's offer is set to run until Nov. 16.

($1=104.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez)

