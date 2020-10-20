Japan's Nitori considers bid for Shimachu; target's shares surge

Adds background on DCM's offer, share moves

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co Ltd 9843.T said on Wednesday it was considering a bid for home improvement retailer Shimachu Co Ltd 8184.T as part of a growth strategy driven by mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

A bid would come after DCM Holdings Co Ltd 3050.T began a tender offer for its smaller rival Shimachu earlier this month.

"As part of our (longer-term strategy), we are considering possibilities for growth through M&As, including Shimachu," Nitori said in a statement.

Shimachu said separately that it had not received any proposal from Nitori. A DCM spokesman said the company would continue with its tender offer as planned, declining to comment on Nitori's announcement.

The Nikkei newspaper reported Nitori's interest overnight.

In early Wednesday trade, shares in Shimachu jumped more than 13% to 4,760 yen, well above DCM's offer price of 4,200 yen. DCM's shares plunged 8.5% whereas those of Nitori rose 1.5%.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

