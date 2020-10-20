Japan's Nitori confirms possible bid for Shimachu as part of growth strategy

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published

Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co said on Wednesday it was considering a bid for home improvement retailer Shimachu Co as part of its M&A-led growth strategy, confirming a Nikkei newspaper report overnight. [nL4N2HB3H4] (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;)) nT9N2GX00U

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co 9843.T said on Wednesday it was considering a bid for home improvement retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T as part of its M&A-led growth strategy, confirming a Nikkei newspaper report overnight.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More