Japan's Nitori confirms possible bid for Shimachu as part of growth strategy

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co 9843.T said on Wednesday it was considering a bid for home improvement retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T as part of its M&A-led growth strategy, confirming a Nikkei newspaper report overnight.

