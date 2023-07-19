News & Insights

Japan's Niterra to back Toshiba buyout group with $359 mln

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

July 19, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's auto parts manufacturer Niterra Co 5334.T said on Wednesday it will put 50 billion yen ($359 million) into a buyout group led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) that is launching a tender offer for Toshiba Corp 6502.T.

Niterra said in a statement it will invest 25 billion yen in the JIP-led group TBJ Holdings Inc, and subscribe for another 25 billion yen in subordinated bonds issued by the group.

Niterra's announcement came a day after chipmaker Rohm6963.T said it will spend 300 billion yen on the Toshiba buyout plan.

($1 = 139.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.