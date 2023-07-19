Japan's Niterra to back Toshiba buyout group with $359 mln

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's auto parts manufacturer Niterra Co 5334.T said on Wednesday it will put 50 billion yen ($359 million) into a buyout group led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) that is launching a tender offer for Toshiba Corp 6502.T.

Niterra said in a statement it will invest 25 billion yen in the JIP-led group TBJ Holdings Inc, and subscribe for another 25 billion yen in subordinated bonds issued by the group.

Niterra's announcement came a day after chipmaker Rohm6963.T said it will spend 300 billion yen on the Toshiba buyout plan.

($1 = 139.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.