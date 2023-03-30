World Markets
Japan's Nippon Steel to cut its stake in Brazilian Usiminas for Ternium

Credit: REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

March 30, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Thursday it would cut its stake in the Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (Usiminas) USIM5.SA to give another co-owner, Ternium TX.N, a bigger share in the asset.

"Both parties share a mutual perception and agreed that the new governance structure in which Ternium, having an extensive business network in Latin America, has a more important role, would lead to the interests of all the stakeholders of Usiminas," Nippon Steel said in the statement.

Nippon Steel would transfer 64.2 million ordinary shares at a price of 10 Brazilian reals ($1.95) per share after approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority and clearing other conditions.

As a result, Ternium's voting ratio would increase by nearly 10% to 49.5% and Nippon Steel would maintain a 22.2% stake in Usiminas' voting capital after the deal, the Japanese steelmaker added.

($1 = 5.1351 reais)

