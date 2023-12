TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel 5401.T is planning to purchase United States Steel X.N in a deal expected to exceed 1 trillion yen ($7.01 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

($1 = 142.5600 yen)

