Japan's Nippon Life mandates banks for planned US dollar bond – term sheet

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Life has mandated five banks for a planned U.S dollar 30-year bond that is non-callable for the first 10 years, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

A Nippon Life spokesperson said they will decide on the issuance schedule depending on the demand and market conditions.

The insurance firm mandated J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley to arrange investor calls across Asia, the United States and Europe from Sept. 5, according to the term sheet.

Nippon Life regularly issues subordinated bonds, which are counted as capital, as part of its mid-term plan to reach 9 trillion yen ($61.33 billion) in capital by the end of the 2023 financial year, the spokesperson said.

($1 = 146.7400 yen)

