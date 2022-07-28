Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally to edge higher

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Friday, getting some support from Wall Street rally overnight, although the index failed to scale the psychological 28,000 level.

The Nikkei .N225 was up 0.46% at 27,944.55 as of midday break, after briefly rising as high as 28,001.80. It breached 28,015.68 on Thursday for the first time since June 10, but then slid back to end the day up 0.36% at 27,815.48.

The index is on track to eke out a weekly advance of 0.11%.

"Above 28,000, investors are keen to take profits, so that's proving to be a stiff resistance point," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo.

"Several times this year, the Nikkei has attempted 28,000, but failed to stay above that level."

Of the Nikkei's 225 component stocks, 136 rose versus 82 that fell, with seven trading flat.

Energy was the best performing sector, up 0.92%, boosted by a surge in crude oil prices.

Utilities and healthcare stocks lagged, down 0.17% and 0.63%, respectively.

The broader Topix .TOPX was flat at 1,949.23.

Overnight, the U.S. S&P 500 .SPX jumped 1.21%, and futures EScv1 pointed to a further 0.66% advance at the reopen.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest support for the Nikkei, adding 48 points to the index with its 1.74% advance.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Advantest 6857.T was another standout, rallying 4.64% after positive earnings.

Shares of NEC 6701.T were the biggest laggards in the Nikkei, sliding 6.81% after the network services company reported its first loss in two years.

Chipmaker Renesas 6723.T, which is not a constituent of the Nikkei index, tumbled 8.61% after its financial results disappointed investors.

Automakers sank under pressure from a stronger yen overnight, with Nissan 7201.T dropping 3.5% and Honda 7267.T losing 0.64%. Toyota 7203.T bucked the trend to gain 0.92%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 0.57% and Sony 6758.T climbed 1.24%.

(Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.